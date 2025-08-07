AASP/NJ Lou Scoras Golf Outing Slots Filling Fast

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s 18th Annual Lou Scoras Golf Outing is quickly approaching on Tuesday, September 16.

Spots are filling fast as members and supporters across the state’s automotive community prepare for a day of sport, networking and camaraderie at one of the region’s most scenic and challenging courses, Knob Hill Golf Club in Manalapan, New Jersey.

AASP/NJ remains deep rooted in tradition and this annual event that pays homage to the late Lou Scoras, former association member and shop owner, and raises funds as part of the proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund.

“This is a great opportunity to step away from the shop, reconnect with friends and colleagues, and enjoy a well-deserved break,” said AASP/NJ President Ken Miller. “It’s an event I myself look forward to every year and I can’t wait to see everyone in just a few weeks.”

The day will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET with registration and lunch followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The fun continues at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, dinner, and prize giveaways.

AASP/NJ is grateful to its sponsors for helping to the event possible including Metropolitan Car-O-Liner (Platinum Sponsor), Auto Body Distributing Company (Lunch Sponsor), Fenix Parts (Dinner Sponsor), Mike Kaufmann Dealer Group, Hertz, and Thomas Greco Publishing (Hole Sponsors).