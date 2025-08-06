Jerry’s Abra Mankato Hosts Future Auto Body Technicians at Youth Transportation Camp

Jerry’s Abra Mankato hosted 10 enthusiastic middle school students as part of a three-day Transportation Camp focused on introducing youth to careers in the auto body and transportation industry on Wednesday, July 16. The event was sponsored by the Minnesota State University's Mankato Engineering Department, according to a news release.
The campers toured local businesses, including Mankato Ford and Mankato Motors, before concluding their camp experience with a hands-on session at Jerry’s Abra. Each student had the opportunity to paint the body of their own remote control race car in the facility’s paint booths. The day was capped off with a cookout featuring hamburgers, brats, and hot dogs, as well as team-bonding activities.
“This camp is all about opening young minds to what’s possible in the auto body industry,” said Geri Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s Abra Mankato. “Watching these kids light up while painting their RC cars, learning new skills, and making new friends — that’s what it’s all about. We’re honored to support the next generation of technicians.”
Following their painting session, campers went home with their freshly painted car bodies, ready to assemble and race during the final event.
“This type of early exposure to the industry is vital,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to see Jerry’s Abra Mankato stepping up as a community leader, inspiring the next generation of skilled workers and showing them how rewarding a career in collision repair can be.”
Jerry’s Abra Mankato remains committed to supporting hands on learning experiences and building a strong pipeline for the future of the industry. The shop extends a special thank you to PPG, Single Source, and event sponsor Minnesota State University for helping make the day a success.
