Jerry’s Abra Mankato Hosts Future Auto Body Technicians at Youth Transportation Camp

“This camp is all about opening young minds to what’s possible in the auto body industry,” said Geri Kottschade, owner of Jerry’s Abra Mankato. “Watching these kids light up while painting their RC cars, learning new skills, and making new friends — that’s what it’s all about. We’re honored to support the next generation of technicians.”

Following their painting session, campers went home with their freshly painted car bodies, ready to assemble and race during the final event.

“This type of early exposure to the industry is vital,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to see Jerry’s Abra Mankato stepping up as a community leader, inspiring the next generation of skilled workers and showing them how rewarding a career in collision repair can be.”

Jerry’s Abra Mankato remains committed to supporting hands on learning experiences and building a strong pipeline for the future of the industry. The shop extends a special thank you to PPG, Single Source, and event sponsor Minnesota State University for helping make the day a success.