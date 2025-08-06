Overall Length of Rental Declines in Q2 2025

Overall length of rentals (LOR) for collision-related rentals declined to 15.1 days in Q2 2025, 0.9 lower than Q2 2024 and matching the decline in Q1 2025, according to Enterprise’s Q2 2025 LOR Report.

When comparing Q2 2025 to Q2 of 2020, overall LOR is currently 2.9 days higher. John Yoswick, editor of the weekly CRASH Network newsletter, said a decline in LOR isn’t surprising because the average backlog for shops nationwide is just 1.7 weeks in April 2025, according to a Who Pays for What? Survey of 550 shops by Collision ADvice and CRASH Network.

“It was the first time since Q2 2021 that the average backlog was below two weeks, after peaking at nearly six weeks in 2023,” he said. “More than 20% of shops in April 2025 had no backlog at all – a figure that had never been higher (outside of the pandemic year of 2020) since the surveys began tracking backlogs more than eight years ago.”

Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, said OEM parts utilization dropped from 61.1% to 58.5% and parts repair percentage increased from 15.1% to 16.4%, which suggest “a strong industry pivot toward repair over replacement – likely in response to parts cost pressures and availability challenges.”

“PartsTrader measures median delivery days by part type to monitor any potential delays that can affect Length of Rental,” said Greg Horn, chief of Industry Relations at PartsTrader. “The PartsTrader Q2 quarter over-quarter comparison for delivery days showed a reduction of nearly one day, similar to the reduction of 0.9 days in Enterprise’s drivable length of rental.”