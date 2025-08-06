Overall Length of Rental Declines in Q2 2025

Overall length of rentals (LOR) for collision-related rentals declined to 15.1 days in Q2 2025, 0.9 lower than Q2 2024 and matching the decline in Q1 2025, according to Enterprise’s Q2 2025 LOR Report.
When comparing Q2 2025 to Q2 of 2020, overall LOR is currently 2.9 days higher. John Yoswick, editor of the weekly CRASH Network newsletter, said a decline in LOR isn’t surprising because the average backlog for shops nationwide is just 1.7 weeks in April 2025, according to a Who Pays for What? Survey of 550 shops by Collision ADvice and CRASH Network.
“It was the first time since Q2 2021 that the average backlog was below two weeks, after peaking at nearly six weeks in 2023,” he said. “More than 20% of shops in April 2025 had no backlog at all – a figure that had never been higher (outside of the pandemic year of 2020) since the surveys began tracking backlogs more than eight years ago.”
Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, said OEM parts utilization dropped from 61.1% to 58.5% and parts repair percentage increased from 15.1% to 16.4%, which suggest “a strong industry pivot toward repair over replacement – likely in response to parts cost pressures and availability challenges.”
“PartsTrader measures median delivery days by part type to monitor any potential delays that can affect Length of Rental,” said Greg Horn, chief of Industry Relations at PartsTrader. “The PartsTrader Q2 quarter over-quarter comparison for delivery days showed a reduction of nearly one day, similar to the reduction of 0.9 days in Enterprise’s drivable length of rental.”
Alaska recorded the highest overall LOR at 21.0 days, a 0.3-day increase from Q2 2024. Rhode Island was next highest at 18.5 days, also a 0.3-day increase. North Dakota had the lowest overall LOR at 10.2 days, while District of Columbia (D.C.) was next-lowest at 11.4 days; both states saw a 0.9-day decline. Nebraska had the highest increase, with a result of 13.6 days representing a 0.7-day increase. Kentucky matched Alaska and Rhode Island, as these three states had 0.3-day increases. All other states had declines, with 23 states plus D.C. recording decreases greater than one full day.
Drivable
In Q2 2025, drivable LOR was 13.9 days, a 0.7- day decline from Q2 2024. Alaska had the highest drivable LOR at 19.6 days, a 1.1-day increase from Q2 2024, followed by Rhode Island at 17.3 days, a 0.7-day increase. North Dakota had the lowest at 8.9 days, followed by D.C. (10.0), Hawaii (10.6), and Iowa (10.9). Alaska also had the highest increase of 1.1 days, followed by Nebraska (+0.8 days), Rhode Island (+0.7 days), and six other states (Kentucky, New Hampshire, Vermont, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Ohio) all seeing increases of up to half a day. Colorado, Delaware, and Idaho had the largest decreases, with results down 2.5 days, 2.3 days, and 2.2 days, respectively
Non-Drivable
Non-drivable LOR was 20.7 days in Q2 2025, a 1.7-day decrease from Q2 2024. Alaska had the highest non-drivable LOR at 29.7 days, which was still a 2.2-day drop from Q2 2024. West Virginia was next-highest at 27.9 days, followed by Vermont (25.4 days), New Mexico (24.1), and South Carolina (24.0). D.C. had the lowest non-drivable LOR at 16.9 days, with North Dakota (17.1) and Iowa (17.5) next lowest.
Nebraska was the only state to record an increase in non-drivable LOR, going from 19.3 days in Q2 2024 to 19.6 days in Q2 2025. Kentucky’s result at 23.4 days was flat compared to Q2 2024. Among all remaining states plus D.C., Montana, Colorado, and Idaho had non-drivable decreases greater than f ive days. It will bear watching Q3 2025 results in several states, including Missouri, Texas, Colorado, and Kentucky, given severe weather events in late May and June
Total Loss LOR for rentals associated with total loss claims was 13.4 days, a 1.4-day decline from Q2 2024. Alaska had the highest total loss LOR at 18.3 days, which represented a 3.8-day increase from Q2 2024. West Virginia (17.4) and Vermont (17.1) followed.
Enterprise remains committed to partnering with insurers, repairers, and suppliers to address the many factors influencing repair timelines and LOR. Through foundational support provided by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, Enterprise is spearheading the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, designed to address the technician shortage and meet growing demand for highly skilled professionals in the collision repair industry.