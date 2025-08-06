Genstar Capital Reportedly Exploring Sale of OEConnection

Reuters reports the firm is working with investment bankers at Evercore to pursue a sale of the company for as much as $5 billion.
Aug. 6, 2025
Genstar Capital is exploring a sale of OEConnection for as much as $5 billion, according to a report from Reuters

According to Reuters sources, the firm is working with investment bankers at Evercore for advice on the sale process, which should launch later this year. 

OEConnection was founded in 2000 by GM, Ford, Chrysler, and Bell & Howell, which is now known as Snap-On Business Solutions. Its purpose was to provide OEMs with a faster, more efficient way to sell parts to dealerships and collision repair shops. 

In 2001, OEConnection launched CollisionLink, an e-commerce tool that shops use to buy OEM parts from suppliers. Today, OEConnection has a dealership base of over 10,000 and facilitated over $14 billion in North American e-commerce over the past year. According to the Reuters report, OEConnection generates $400 million in annual revenue. 

Genstar originally acquired OEConnection from Providence Equity for nearly $1.3 billion in 2019. Ford and General Motors retained minority stakes in the company. 

