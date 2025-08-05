Insurify Predicts Car Insurance Costs to Rise Up to 7%

Insurify projects the national average cost of full-coverage car insurance will increase 4% by year’s end from $2,313 to $2,402 and up to 7% if prolonged tariffs lead to significant insurer losses.

Two motivating factors behind increases are tariffs and extreme weather, according to the Insurify’s latest report. Since April 1, inflation increased and several rounds of tariffs increased the cost of repairs. For insurers, that means the same volume of claims now costs more money to cover. The report said car insurance companies could raise premiums to align their rates with this additional financial risk.

Natural disasters affect significant swaths of the country. Los Angeles County fires in January destroyed as many as 6,300 vehicles, according to estimates. In 2024, Florida hurricanes led to more than 100,000 auto insurance claims. Hail, prevalent in the Midwest, accounts for about 12% of comprehensive car insurance claims.

The Tariff Question

Insurify analysts said tariffs could prove less burdensome than expected, claim volume could fall, and regulators could push back on rate increases, resulting in more modest pricing. Some insurers are already easing rate hikes and lowering premiums, but premiums could also rise higher than expected if the U.S. implements new tariffs.

Without tariffs affecting rates further, Insurify analysis suggests rates would rise about 4% by the end of 2025, based on systemic factors such as inflation and how much money insurers are paying out in claims. If insurers still need to account for tariffs in rate setting, Insurify projects that the increase could rise to 7% as insurers covering repair claims pay more to replace foreign-sourced car parts.