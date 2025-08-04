Fix Auto Temecula West Opens in California

Fix Auto Temecula West celebrated its grand opening at 27599 Commerce Center Drive, Temecula, California.

Owners John Volpe and Greg Folden bring more than 60 years of combined industry experience and a strong history of operational excellence. This marks Volpe’s fourth Fix Auto USA location, joining Fix Auto Temecula, Fix Auto Temecula South - Satellite, and Fix Auto Menifee - Satellite.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in the Temecula Valley,” Volpe said. “Fix Auto Temecula West reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and unmatched customer care. We look forward to continuing to serve our community with integrity and professionalism.”

Located near Interstate 15, the newly opened facility is approximately 12,000 square feet and is staffed by a dedicated team of seven professionals. The location has I-CAR Gold Class recognition, highlighting its commitment to proper, safe, and efficient repairs.

“John Volpe continues to raise the bar in customer satisfaction and operational performance,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud to support his growth and welcome Fix Auto Temecula West to the Fix Auto USA family.”