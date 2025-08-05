HawkEye Elite X Offers Scalable ADAS Calibrations and Alignment

Hunter Engineering’s newest Elite Xpandable configuration is "Xpandable" to Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS for laser-guided static calibrations. HawkEye Elite X promises to help automotive repair shops future-proof their hardworking businesses by investing in scalable alignment, diagnostics, and ADAS solution.

The Xpandable configuration comes standard with Quick Grip adapters, WinAlign software and specs database, the ADASLink diagnostic scan tool with secure gateway ability for dynamic calibrations, pre- and post-scans, and steering system resets, plus aligner remote viewer and control capability anywhere in the bay.

WinAlign software is a North American vehicle information database with step-by-step, vehicle-specific procedures. It features bay-to-bay mobility, large storage capacity, flat-top working surface and 32-inch widescreen monitor.

The ADASLink scan tool enables shops to immediately begin performing dynamic resets, in addition to diagnosing trouble codes, running special tests, and coding/pairing new parts.

The new configuration upgrades Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS static calibration system so that it can cut target setup time by up to 70% via laser-guided precision.

“HawkEye Elite X provides a scalable foundation for a profitable alignment business that includes steering system resets and dynamic calibrations today, with the option to expand into a profitable static ADAS calibrations business in the future,” said Alan Hagerty, Hunter alignment product manager.