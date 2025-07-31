Caliber Confidentially Files for IPO

Caliber Holdings confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. last week. According to a report from Seeking Alpha, the number of shares and price ranges are not known and proceeds from the IPO would be allocated for general corporate purposes, including possible debt repayment.

Caliber is one of the largest automotive service companies in the U.S. It features collision and auto glass services that have expanded to more than 1,700 locations across 41 states since its founding in 1997.

The company strives to provide high quality repairs to customers, develop aspiring technicians, and give back to its communities. Its free Technician Apprentice Program, provides hands-on auto body training alongside a seasoned pro in a live Caliber Collision center and its annual Restoring You Food Drive has raised more than 44 million meals over 14 years.

According to the Seeking Alpha report, the IPO filing follows a period of active capital raising and financial restructuring, with recent smaller public and private offerings as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its capital structure and support future growth initiatives.