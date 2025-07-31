BMW Introduces Security Solution for Counterfeit Parts

Counterfeit spare parts pose a serious challenge to the automotive industry, affecting vehicle performance, increasing maintenance costs and creating potential safety risks. In response, BMW Group and Kurz Scribos developed the first digitally verifiable hologram strip to protect original spare parts.

The new strip integrates advanced Kurz Scribos holographic security that will help safeguard BMW’s global spare parts network, which includes more than 40 million parts in circulation. The high-security feature can only be verified by trained experts using a dedicated authentication app, ensuring an additional layer of protection against counterfeiting. It adds a new layer of protection against counterfeiters, making it impossible for them to replicate or manipulate the verification process.

Key features of the hologram strip include:

The first digitally verifiable hologram strip on the market, providing an unparalleled authentication solution

High-security holographic technology, incorporating Kurz’s advanced foil materials for maximum protection

Dynamic optical effects, which shift under specific lighting conditions, making unauthorized reproduction impossible

Multi-layered security elements, including microtext and covert markers, detectable only with expert verification tools

Seamless integration with a dedicated authentication app, ensuring that only authorized professionals can confirm authenticity

For more information about Kurz Scribos security solutions, visit its website here.