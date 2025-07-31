Three New Members elected to CAPA Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association Board of Directors welcomed three new members this year. Joining the Board are Mike Dolabi, vice president of Business Development at Parts Authority, Seth Ingall, chief legal officer of Crash Champions, and Gerry Poirier, strategic advisor at Vector Squared.
CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts.
Outgoing Chair Clark Plucinski is transitioning to past chair. Gerry Poirier and Troy Penry, vice president at GEICO, will be filling the positions of interim chair and interim vice chair respectively until the election of a new chair.
“CAPA thanks Clark Plucinski for his 14 years of service and leadership on CAPA’s Board of Directors,” Poirier said. “His insight and guidance over his tenure have been critical in developing and expanding the CAPA program into the force it is today, continually working to help CAPA serve the collision repair industry in new and innovative ways.”
Serving on CAPA’s Board of Directors are:
- Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared (Interim Chair)
- Troy Penry, GEICO (Interim Vice Chair)
- Clark Plucinski, Consultant (Past Chair)
- Mark Scafati, LKQ Corporation
- Mike Dolabi, Parts Authority
- Sandee Lindorfer, Allstate
- Joseph Flowers, Farmers Insurance
- Jim Gadberry, Nationwide
- John Retton, Progressive Insurance
- Brianne Jones, State Farm Mutual Insurance
- Jeff Procaccini, Travelers
- Patrick Burnett, USAA
- Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision
- Seth Ingall, Crash Champions
- Jack Gillis, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
- Kerry Tapio, Intertek