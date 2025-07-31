Three New Members elected to CAPA Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association Board of Directors welcomed three new members this year. Joining the Board are Mike Dolabi, vice president of Business Development at Parts Authority, Seth Ingall, chief legal officer of Crash Champions, and Gerry Poirier, strategic advisor at Vector Squared.

CAPA’s Board of Directors represents a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers, manufacturers, and quality experts.

Outgoing Chair Clark Plucinski is transitioning to past chair. Gerry Poirier and Troy Penry, vice president at GEICO, will be filling the positions of interim chair and interim vice chair respectively until the election of a new chair.