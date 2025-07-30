Collision Engineering Career Alliance Partners with Northern Plains Region College

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance is partnering with the North Dakota State College of Science. The school will offer the Collision Engineering program this fall through its existing Auto Body Repair and Refinishing Technology program, according to a news release.

Partnering with schools across the country, the alliance aims to help fill the more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028 by transforming how collision repair technicians are trained and retained. The two-year associate degree program is designed around a hybrid, work-based learning model. Students rotate every eight weeks between classroom instruction and paid apprenticeships at trusted collision repair facilities. It will provide students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training.

“We’re committed to providing an ideal environment for students seeking both academic excellence and a well-rounded college experience,” said Terry Marohl, North Dakota State College of Science associate dean of transportation. “We’re excited to bring this program to students and to help strengthen the future of collision repair in our local communities.”

NDSCS is the first college in the Northern Plains region to offer the Collision Engineering program, making it a unique option for those interested in collision repair. The alliance hopes that NDSCS’ comprehensive campus experience and wide market reach across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and surrounding areas will help it reach more students and collision repair shops in the U.S.

“Highly skilled collision repair professionals are a necessity for every community. As vehicle types and technology evolve at a rapid pace, the next generation of technicians must be prepared to implement safe and comprehensive car repairs,” said Mary Mahoney, who serves as vice president of Enterprise Mobility and leads the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “We are thrilled to partner with the North Dakota State College of Science to broaden the reach of our mission, serve more communities and offer a successful, long-term career path to students throughout the region.”

For more information regarding the program at NDSCS, email Terry Marohl.

In addition to NDSCS, the Collision Engineering Career Alliance is active at partner schools across the country including Ranken Technical College in St. Louis; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; and Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina.