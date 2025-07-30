Caliber Food Drive Raises $1.3 Million, 8.5 Million Meals

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision, raised more than $1.3 million in monetary donations during its annual Restoring You Food Drive. The campaign also collected more than 8.5 million meals to support over 200 food banks across the 41 states where Caliber serves.

The event, which ran from May 5 to June 20, exceeded Caliber’s goal of collecting six million meals, according to a news release. The annual food drive reflects Caliber’s core values by addressing food insecurity in the local communities where the company operates.

“While delivering exceptional service and repairs remains our top priority, we also recognize the urgent and often overlooked crisis of hunger. Food insecurity impacts millions of Americans, including many in our own neighborhoods,” said David Simmons, chief executive officer of Caliber. “Our mission extends beyond restoring vehicles; it’s about restoring lives. That’s why our annual food drive is so important.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is the lack of consistent and equitable access to healthy, safe and affordable foods that promote optimal health and well-being. Hunger affects nearly 18 million households in the U.S., leaving nearly 7 million children food insecure and more than 50 million people requiring food assistance.

Caliber has contributed more than 44 million meals to families in need nationwide over the past 14 years. To learn more about Caliber and its community involvement, visit the community page on its website here.