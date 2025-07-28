Driving Local Pride: Abra Minot Joins North Dakota State Parade

Abra Minot's parade participation reflects their ongoing support for local traditions and fostering connections in the community.
July 28, 2025
Abra Auto Body
Abra Minot participated in the North Dakota State Parade, part of the annual North Dakota State Fair festivities, on Saturday, July 19. Beginning at the corner of Broadway and Burdick Expressway and winding its way to the Fairgrounds, the parade drew thousands of spectators and celebrated the spirit, pride, and resilience of communities across the state.  

Abra Minot joined the parade to show their commitment to quality collision repair and to being an active, visible part of the Minot community, according to a news release. 

“It’s always an honor to represent our community in such a proud North Dakota tradition,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Minot. “The energy of the crowd, the local pride, and the chance to be part of something bigger than ourselves—this is what community is all about. We’re thankful to everyone who came out to support the event.”  

Abra Minot’s participation in the 2025 North Dakota State Parade reflects their ongoing commitment to community involvement and local traditions, going beyond repairs to make a lasting impact. 

“Events like the North Dakota State Parade are more than celebrations — they're opportunities for businesses to connect with their communities in meaningful ways,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, Collision, Driven Brands. “We’re proud of the Abra Minot team for stepping up and representing the brand with pride, purpose, and passion.”

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

