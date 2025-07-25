2025 Tesla Model Y and the 2025 Volvo XC90 Earn Top Safety Pick+ Award

Two midsize luxury SUVs, the all-electric 2025 Tesla Model Y and the 2025 Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid, earned Top Safety Pick+ awards in the latest vehicle ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

New ratings are also available for the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, the 2025 Chevrolet Colorado, and the 2025 GMC Canyon. None of these vehicles earned an award.

To qualify for either award in 2025, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

An acceptable rating in the updated moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for Top Safety Pick, but a good rating is required for the “plus.”

The Model Y and XC90 Plug-In Hybrid meet all those requirements with good and acceptable ratings, respectively, in the pedestrian crash prevention evaluation. In the case of the Volvo, the award applies only to vehicles built after December 2024.

The Colorado earned a marginal rating in the moderate overlap test due to high injury measures for both the chest and neck of the rear passenger, as well as a poor rating for one of its available headlight variations and a good rating for the other. The Canyon did not undergo these evaluations.

The Wrangler was excluded from consideration for an award due to small overlap and headlight evaluations that carry over from previous models.

Three additional IIHS evaluations, vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention seat belt reminders and LATCH ease of use, are not part of the award criteria but are included in the evaluation table. Consumers might wish to factor them into their purchase decisions.

For more information about vehicle ratings, visit the IIHS website here.