I-CAR Launches New Apprenticeship for Collision Repair Workforce

I-CAR launched a national Registered Apprenticeship Program for the collision repair industry. The two-year structured training program combines paid, on-the-job learning with related technical instruction, leading to a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The initiative follows I-CAR's designation last year as a National Apprenticeship Hub and receipt of an Apprenticeship Building America grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, aimed at addressing the critical technician shortage and elevating the collision repair trade among premier skill trades.

The comprehensive apprenticeship program is validated by the Department of Labor and anchored by I-CAR Academy curriculum. As a National Apprenticeship Hub, I-CAR can provide a seamless path for shops to offer RAPs and while supplies last will equip eligible shops with incentive packages through the DOL grant on a first-come, first- served basis.

“This program is the result of a three-year journey to deliver a comprehensive talent initiative,” said Kyle Thompson, President and CEO at I-CAR. “It provides a structured framework for shops to cultivate skilled technicians. It's about building a sustainable future for our industry, ensuring high-quality repairs, and providing rewarding career opportunities for individuals.”

The collision repair industry faces significant challenges due to a shortage of qualified technicians. The increasing complexity of modern vehicles, the retiring workforce, and a declining public interest in trade careers have only worsened the gap. RAP can provide a structured pathway for employers to develop apprentices trained to industry standards and prepared for the highly skilled in-demand jobs offered in collision repair centers.

“In addition to providing a way for employers to up-skill apprentice technicians, this program also improves recruiting outcomes by offering access to our enhanced job board on CollisionCareers.com, which now connects interested job seekers to entry-level and RAP positions at participating Gold Class shops,” said Dara Goroff, vice president, Planning and Industry Talent Programming at I-CAR.

Collision Careers is I-CAR's wide-reaching platform teach the next generation of collision repair professionals by challenging outdated perceptions of the industry, showcasing clear pathways to success, and partnering with shops and organizations committed to growing the collision repair talent pipeline. RAP-participating shops will be able to post open apprenticeship positions directly on the CollisionCareers.com job board and Apprenticeship.gov, connecting to motivated candidates and showcasing real opportunities to launch their careers.

To qualify for the RAP, a collision repair shop needs to hold an I-CAR Gold Class designation, demonstrating a commitment to high-quality training and industry standards. Once a shop begins participating, they must adhere to Department of Labor requirements. I-CAR will provide one-on-one guidance and training on all requirements along with an overview of any available incentives.

For more information, visit the I-CAR website here.