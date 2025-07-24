CONNEX 2025 Presents How Technology and Advocacy Are Making Roads Safer

Distracted driving is widespread, total losses are at record highs, and drivers are facing more high-stress moments than ever. The presentation "Driving Change: How Technology and Advocacy Are Making Roads Safer” will tackle how roads are becoming safer at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, according to a news release.

In the session, Cornelius Young, chief insurance officer at Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and Jennifer Smith, CEO of StopDistractions.org, will explore how insurers and road safety advocates are using AI-powered tools, data-driven insights and safe driving programs to lower risk, reduce crashes and streamline claims.