CONNEX 2025 Presents How Technology and Advocacy Are Making Roads Safer

Distracted driving is widespread, total losses are at record highs, and drivers are facing more high-stress moments than ever. The presentation "Driving Change: How Technology and Advocacy Are Making Roads Safer” will tackle how roads are becoming safer at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association 16th annual conference, CONNEX 2025, according to a news release.
In the session, Cornelius Young, chief insurance officer at Cambridge Mobile Telematics, and Jennifer Smith, CEO of StopDistractions.org, will explore how insurers and road safety advocates are using AI-powered tools, data-driven insights and safe driving programs to lower risk, reduce crashes and streamline claims.
Attendees will learn actionable strategies to protect drivers, streamline insurance workflows, and build stronger partnerships across sectors.
Young leads the strategy, development and delivery of the CMT’s claims and OEM solutions. With a deep background in insurance and telematics, Cornelius brings over 15 years of experience driving innovation across products, analytics, and claims.
Smith has been an advocate against distracted driving since her mother was killed by a driver using his phone in 2008. She helps families who have lost loved ones find a way to turn their tragedies into action by sharing their stories to save others from the same needless crashes through her non-profit organization, StopDistractions.org.
The conference runs from September 23-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. Early bird registration for the conference is available here, as are submissions for speaking proposals and sponsorships for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.