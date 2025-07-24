CSN Collision Network Adds Riverside, California, Collision Repair Shop

CSN Riverside Auto Repair is the newest collision repair center to join the CSN Collision Network, serving the communities of Riverside and Montclair, California, according to a news release.

Founded in 2024 by automotive enthusiasts Brian Perez and Michael Vu with a clear mission: to combine the knowledge and systems of major multi-shop operators (MSOs) with the personalized care of small business ownership.

“We wanted to be hands-on, do things the right way, and give customers a stress-free repair experience,” Perez said.

Driven by a shared passion for cars and a desire to fill service gaps especially on weekends, Perez and Vu opened their shop with a focus on quality repairs, integrity, and community connection. They believe in treating customers like family and making every vehicle look better than when it arrived.

“We polish headlights, buff out scratches, whatever it takes to go the extra mile,” Vu said.

Joining CSN Collision was a strategic decision. In addition to partnering with local dealerships to ensure OEM-compliant repairs, the shop is committed to using the latest tools and techniques in an ever-evolving industry.

“We wanted to grow with a forward-thinking network and be early adopters in something bigger,” Perez said.