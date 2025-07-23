Estimating Tip – Mitchell – Color Matching & Mixing Toners

DEG Inquiry 39422 provides feedback from Mitchell stating that mixing toners from an in-shop mixing system is not included in their published refinish time considerations.
Specifically, Mitchell clarifies:
- Mixing individual toners from a mixing bank per a formula to create a quantity of paint for a specific color or code is not included in any published Mitchell labor time.
- Determining the correct variant of a specific paint code (whether by using variant card decks or automated color-matching tools to arrive at a correct formulation) to mix toners and create a quantity of paint of a specific color is not included in any Mitchell refinish time.
Mitchell advises referencing "Color match or tinting"from the Not Included Operations of the Refinish Procedure in the Mitchell P-pages for further details.
The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.
The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates.
