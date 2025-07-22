PPG Platinum Distributor ColorVision Now Offers Marketing Consultations

ColorVision, a PPG Platinum Distributor, is now offering marketing consultation as a new service to improve a body shop's visibility and customer engagement.

Consultations are led by ColorVision Marketing & Communications Director Abby Johnson-Youngquist, who has a decade of hands-on experience in industry-specific marketing. The service offers a review of the critical areas of a brand’s online presence including:

Business Listings – Are you findable with current and active information on all major directories?

Search Engine Optimization – Tips and tricks to boost your visibility in local search results.

Online Reputation – Understand the story your reviews are telling.

Social Media Audit – A fresh look at how your brand shows up and how to improve engagement.

Platform Connectivity – Find out if your digital tools are working in sync, from your website to social to scheduling platforms.

A Custom Q&A – Bring your questions and get answers to unique issues.

Johnson-Youngquist said there’s been a noticeable surge in marketing activity across the collision industry, but there's a potential strategy gap between experienced professionals and new entrants. Examples include knowing SEO strategies and ensuring every photo follows proper repair procedures.

“Those details make all the difference in building a credible, trusted brand,” she said. “I have heard of many shop owners wanting to evaluate marketing opportunities but being wary of connecting with a marketing agency. This is an advocacy spot that I am thrilled our team will now be able to support.”

The new service is exclusive for ColorVision partners and focuses on consultation over implementation, Johnson-Youngquist noted.

For more information about ColorVision, visit its website here.