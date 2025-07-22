PPG Platinum Distributor ColorVision Now Offers Marketing Consultations

According to the distributor, the new service will provide tailored insights and practical steps to enhance a collision center's online presence, SEO, reputation, social media, and platform connectivity.
July 22, 2025
2 min read
ColorVision
ColorVision’s Marketing & Communications Director Abby Johnson-Youngquist will lead ColorVision Consultation marketing campaigns. Customers should walk away with real, tailored insights that can immediately improve their shop’s visibility and customer engagement.
ColorVision, a PPG Platinum Distributor, is now offering marketing consultation as a new service to improve a body shop's visibility and customer engagement.

Consultations are led by ColorVision Marketing & Communications Director Abby Johnson-Youngquist, who has a decade of hands-on experience in industry-specific marketing. The service offers a review of the critical areas of a brand’s online presence including: 

  • Business Listings – Are you findable with current and active information on all major directories? 
  • Search Engine Optimization – Tips and tricks to boost your visibility in local search results. 
  • Online Reputation – Understand the story your reviews are telling. 
  • Social Media Audit – A fresh look at how your brand shows up and how to improve engagement. 
  • Platform Connectivity – Find out if your digital tools are working in sync, from your website to social to scheduling platforms. 
  • A Custom Q&A – Bring your questions and get answers to unique issues. 

Johnson-Youngquist said there’s been a noticeable surge in marketing activity across the collision industry, but there's a potential strategy gap between experienced professionals and new entrants. Examples include knowing SEO strategies and ensuring every photo follows proper repair procedures.

“Those details make all the difference in building a credible, trusted brand,” she said. “I have heard of many shop owners wanting to evaluate marketing opportunities but being wary of connecting with a marketing agency. This is an advocacy spot that I am thrilled our team will now be able to support.” 

The new service is exclusive for ColorVision partners and focuses on consultation over implementation, Johnson-Youngquist noted.

For more information about ColorVision, visit its website here.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

