I-CAR Collision Careers: Shifting Perceptions and Attracting Talent

I-CAR showcased a new approach to elevating collision repair as a viable, rewarding career choice for students. This marks the organization’s third consecutive year at the American School Counselor Association Annual Conference and its most comprehensive and strategic presence to date.

At the heart of I-CAR’s efforts is Collision Careers, the organization’s national platform designed to shift perceptions, open career pathways, and attract new talent for the benefit of the entire industry. CollisionCareers.com now features a full counselor-focused section, complete with downloadable resource materials, career kits, success stories, and the upcoming launch of an industry job board targeted to connect students and entry-level talent to real opportunities.

“Universities have spent decades building brand awareness with students and school counselors. Our goal is to meet them at that same level, with the same energy and credibility, but for the trades,” said Arianna Sherlock, vice president of marketing at I-CAR. “Through Collision Careers, we’ve created the tools, advertising and the brand experience to make collision repair just as compelling and aspirational as a degree path. From digital campaigns and swag to one-on-one follow-up, we’re doing what the trade has never done before: market like a college.”