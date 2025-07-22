PPG Integration Enhances Commercial Vehicle Repair

PPG integrated the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating platform with PPG PaintManager XI color management software to improve workflow efficiency and productivity for users of PPG products in the commercial vehicle repair industry.

The integration enables the seamless transfer of data from the PPG AdjustRite platform directly into the PPG PaintManager XI software, automating material inputs and reducing the need for duplicate data entry. This functionality allows users to track, manage, and report on paint material usage and job costs with greater accuracy and speed, according to a news release.

“By connecting these two platforms, we help our customers operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Doug Orr, PPG AdjustRite platform manager, Automotive Refinish. “This integration reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer-focused innovation.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Streamlined job setup between estimating and paint software

Elimination of duplicate data entry to reduce the risk of errors

Improved accuracy and consistency in material calculations

Access to advanced tracking and reporting

This feature is available exclusively to customers using the PPG AdjustRite estimation platform and PPG commercial transport coatings. The integration aligns with PPG’s broader strategy of delivering digital refinish solutions that improve shop performance and help address labor and workflow challenges.

