Why ADAS Calibration After Collision Repairs is Essential

Ascential Technologies’ latest whitepaper “The importance of ADAS calibration for collision prevention and road safety” examines and evaluates the effects of various calibration methods on the performance of a selected vehicle.

ADAS calibrations play a critical role in protecting human lives, enhancing vehicle safety, and minimizing legal and regulatory risks for service providers and vehicle owners. The widespread adoption of these systems increases the importance of precise calibration. Recalibration after collisions or repairs is essential, not optional.

“This whitepaper provides real-world guidance and eye-opening data that emphasize why precise calibration is essential to vehicle safety,” said Brunno Moretti, president, ADAS Solutions by Burke Porter, an Ascential Technologies offering. “Backed by industry statistics, numerous studies and expert opinions, our Ascential Technologies whitepaper aims to make one thing clear: ADAS calibration must be treated as a non-negotiable step of the repair process, with the level of meticulousness and attention it rightfully demands across the entire industry.”

The whitepaper covers topics including:

ADAS effectiveness in preventing collisions

Failure rates and consequences of improper calibration

Post-collision ADAS calibration

ADAS calibration as a routine maintenance requirement

Performance evaluations of ADAS calibration quality

The report couples new findings with other valid stats from industry sources, including the National Safety Council. It found that current ADAS technologies have the potential to prevent around 62% of traffic deaths and nearly 60% of crash injuries annually if properly implemented and used – equating to approximately 20,000 lives saved per year in the U.S.

The study was co-sponsored by Dealer Tire under the Sentric ADAS brand, which was formed through a partnership between Dealer Tire and Burke Porter to deliver precision ADAS calibration labs and services to the automotive market.

