CARSTAR Rapid City Raises $971 for Charity

CARSTAR Collision Center – Rapid City, owned by Ross McKie, revved up the local community spirit with its Charity Car and Bike Show on Saturday, June 28. Car enthusiasts, families, and local supporters enjoyed a day full of live music, raffles, food, and family friendly fun, all in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Shift Garage.

The event featured 27 unique entries from classic cars to custom bikes, according to a news release. The show raised a total of $971, with $729 donated to Shift Garage, a local nonprofit providing free auto repairs to those in need, and $242 contributed to cystic fibrosis research.

“We’re blown away by the support from our community,” McKie said. “Seeing people come out not just for the love of cars and bikes, but to support two incredible causes — that’s what makes all the planning worth it.”