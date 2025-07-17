Abra Omaha Joins Ralston Independence Day Parade in Patriotic Celebration

Abra Omaha participated in the 2025 Ralston Independence Day Parade on July 4. The team joined the city’s annual celebration to bring energy, pride, and community spirit to downtown Ralston, Nebraska, by walking in the parade and handing out branded swag to families lining 77th and Main Streets.
The event drew thousands of attendees from across the Omaha area, according to a news release. The Abra Omaha team engaged with community members along the route, adding to the vibrant and festive atmosphere.
“It was a great way to celebrate our country, support our local community, and connect with the people we serve every day,” said Jim Ryan, a partner of Abra Omaha.
Ralston’s Independence Day Parade is one of the region’s largest and most well-attended July 4 events, featuring dozens of local organizations, floats, music, and activities for all ages.
“Our teams showing up at events like this speaks volumes about the culture we’re building,” said Damien Reyna, chief operating officer, U.S. Collision. “It’s about more than visibility—it’s about truly being part of the communities where we live and work.”
Abra Omaha extends its thanks to the City of Ralston and the event organizers for hosting a memorable and meaningful celebration.
