Abra Omaha Joins Ralston Independence Day Parade in Patriotic Celebration

Abra Omaha participated in the 2025 Ralston Independence Day Parade on July 4. The team joined the city’s annual celebration to bring energy, pride, and community spirit to downtown Ralston, Nebraska, by walking in the parade and handing out branded swag to families lining 77th and Main Streets.

The event drew thousands of attendees from across the Omaha area, according to a news release. The Abra Omaha team engaged with community members along the route, adding to the vibrant and festive atmosphere.