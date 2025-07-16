Auto Glass Now Recognized by Hyundai as Approved Glass Repair Vendor

Hyundai Motor America officially approved Auto Glass Now as a trusted vendor for its network of dealers. This partnership allows Hyundai dealers to use Auto Glass Now for all auto glass repair and replacement services for new and authorized pre-owned vehicles.

“At Auto Glass Now, safety and quality are at the heart of our work” said Nathan Edwards, president of Auto Glass Now. “By prioritizing these values, we deliver exceptional service and ensure high customer satisfaction.”

With more than 200 locations across the country, Auto Glass Now offers Hyundai dealers a streamlined way to address glass repair needs quickly and efficiently. The partnership can help dealers reduce service backlogs, exceed customer expectations, and maintain vehicle safety standards.

“We are thrilled to be named an approved glass vendor for Hyundai’s dealer network,” said Arlo Johnson, senior vice president of Commercial Programs at Driven Brands. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to quality and customer care. We are excited to work more closely with Hyundai dealerships and their customers, delivering fast, reliable, and professional auto glass solutions nationwide.”

Hyundai dealers have the option to use Auto Glass Now for both warranty and sublet repairs. To learn more about Auto Glass Now’s services or to get a free quote, visit its website here.