Hunter Engineering Summer Finance Promotion: 0% Interest for 12 Months

Hunter Engineering is holding a summer finance promotion, effective July 14 through Aug. 15.

Offered in partnership with GreatAmerica Financial Services, the promotion includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months, and a 3.9% rate for 24 months. Discounted rates are also available for 36-, 48- and 60-month terms.

“Each year, we always look forward to giving our customers a chance to lock in some really favorable terms,” said Larry Watson, Hunter vice president, Sales, North America. “We encourage them to take advantage of these great opportunities to streamline their businesses with both new and existing Hunter products.”

The promotion is valid for all Hunter products, including the brand-new Maverick Pro tire changer and the HawkEye Elite Xpandable alignment system. The Pro model features an ergonomic pick-and-place wheel lift for handling assemblies up to 175 pounds, and a new lower roller light that turns on with lower roller input and times out automatically.

The HawkEye Elite X comes standard with the full-diagnostic ADASLink scan tool for dynamic calibrations, along with pre- and post-scans, steering system reset capabilities, and tablet remote control. Other features include cabinet-mounted sensors for easy mobility, large storage capacity, and 32-inch widescreen monitor.

HawkEye Elite X is compatible with Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS to also perform static calibrations.

The offers are available across all U.S. market segments, with a $15,000 minimum order requirement. The 2025 promotion also includes a special 5% discount on demonstration and training center equipment, which can be combined with the other finance options.

Offers are valid through participating Hunter distributors, subject to the end user’s credit approval. The promotion does not apply to equipment coming out of distributor stock.

For more information, visit Hunter’s website here.