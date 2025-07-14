Hyundai Now Requires Pre and Post Scans

The Hyundai Wholesale Collision Team has issued a memo updating the OEM's official position statement that requires (emphasis added) "pre-repair and post-repair system scanning as part of a proper and complete repair."

The OEM on June 3 updated its position statement to note that even if no dash lights are illuminated, pre-repair scanning is now required to identify diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) present before repairs begin. Post-repair scanning is required to verify that all vehicle systems are properly restored and functioning after repairs are completed.

"This enhancement reflects Hyundai's commitment to vehicle safety, performance integrity, and precise repair methodology," the memo continues. "It also ensures that critical modules, such as radar sensors, cameras, occupant safety systems, and engine controls are fully evaluated and recalibrated where needed."