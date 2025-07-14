CCC Analyst to Speak at CIECA Connex

Kyle Krumlauf, director of industry analytics at CCC Intelligent Solutions, will lead a presentation at the Sept. 23-25 event in Nashville, Tennessee.
July 14, 2025
Kyle Krumlauf, director of industry analytics at CCC Intelligent Solutions, will present on “Trends, Challenges & Opportunities in Automotive Claims and Collision Repair” Sept. 24 at the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association event Connex, which takes place Sept. 23-25.

Built on nearly $2 trillion of historical data and at the intersection of the automotive, collision repair and insurance industries, this session will enable participants to learn about key trends, strategic challenges and opportunities facing automotive claims and collision repairers.

By understanding emerging trends and leveraging actionable data, participants can identify opportunities for operational efficiency and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Connex takes place during the same week as other industry events, including the Sept. 22 NABC Music City Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser , hosted by the National Auto Body Council at the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, and the Music City Collision Conference, hosted by the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association at the Southwest Conference Center. 

