Wren's Acquires Pugmire Collision in Marietta, Georgia

Wren’s Collision Group has expanded into Marietta, Georgia with the acquisition of Pugmire Collision, "a respected and long-standing name in the Atlanta-area collision repair industry," according to a news release.

"Wren’s is a family-owned business that values quality, integrity, and community care. Pugmire has served the Marietta area for decades with the same customer-first approach that defines who we are at Wren’s. We are proud to carry that legacy forward, retaining the skilled team and continuing the high standards customers have come to trust."

“Our journey started over 70 years ago, and it’s been built on values we refuse to compromise. Expanding into new markets like Marietta isn’t just about growth — it’s about growing the right way, with people and principles at the center of it all,” said Phil Wren, patriarch of Wren’s Collision Group.

"Wren’s has proudly served Georgia since 1954, earning a reputation built on craftsmanship, relationships, and consistency," the release continued. "By adding the Marietta location to our family, we’re expanding not only our reach, but our responsibility to uphold and enhance the service experience with Ford/Lincoln Certification, advanced repair technology, and over 70 years of expertise behind every repair."