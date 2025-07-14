CAA to Host Presentation on AI and Shop Operations

Can AI transform your shop operations? Join the California Autobody Associatoin for an engaging presentation by Ryan Taylor, CEO of Bodyshop Booster Wed., August 6th at MB Collision Group 9130 Glenoaks Blvd, Sun Valley, California, 91352. Check-in is at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 and the meeting at 7:00. The fee is $60 for members and $100 for nonmembers. New members who sign up for a CAA annual membership can attend this meeting for free.

For more information: www.calautobody.com

RSVP CAA Southern Representative Cindy Shillito at 714-944-4028 or [email protected].