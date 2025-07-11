Crozat Family Foundation Hits Milestone of 300 Gifted Cars

David and Leanne are a devoted, happily married couple of 28 years who, despite facing their own medical challenges, continue to dedicate much of their time to serving others. They volunteer with a local food bank, collecting donations and delivering food to those in need throughout their community.

For the past seven years, they’ve relied on their 2003 Ford Explorer to get them where they need to go—but the vehicle is becoming increasingly unreliable. Receiving dependable transportation will not only ensure that David and Leanne can continue accessing their vital medical care, but also allow them to keep giving back to the community they so passionately support.