Crozat Family Foundation Hits Milestone of 300 Gifted Cars

The Crozat Family Foundation recently celebrated a milestone of gifting 300 vehicles since its 2013 inception. The charity is owned by the Crozat family, who owns Santa Rosa, California-based G&C Auto Body. The Foundation donated a total of 11 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025 through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, with nine donated by Allstate, while the Foundation purchased the remaining two, according to Vice President Patrick Crozat. Photosand a brief bio of each recipient follow.
Alisha is a resilient 52-year-old single woman currently facing the difficult challenge of accessing life-saving medical care without reliable transportation. After being diagnosed with late-stage kidney failure in October 2023, she was forced to leave her job with the Post Office and move out of her apartment. Thankfully, Alisha has the unwavering support of her three wonderful children as she continues to navigate ongoing health challenges. She now shares a three-bedroom rental with her two devoted sons, who provide daily support and encouragement. Her daughter, determined and compassionate, has gone to great lengths to be there for her mother—while also balancing the demands of her final year of high school.
David and Leanne are a devoted, happily married couple of 28 years who, despite facing their own medical challenges, continue to dedicate much of their time to serving others. They volunteer with a local food bank, collecting donations and delivering food to those in need throughout their community.
For the past seven years, they’ve relied on their 2003 Ford Explorer to get them where they need to go—but the vehicle is becoming increasingly unreliable. Receiving dependable transportation will not only ensure that David and Leanne can continue accessing their vital medical care, but also allow them to keep giving back to the community they so passionately support.
Katrina is a 22-year-old single mother of three, including a newborn. When she found out she was expecting her youngest child, she made the difficult but courageous decision to leave her children’s father due to his ongoing struggles with emotional instability. Believing it was in the best interest of her children, Katrina chose to raise them on her own.
Despite the challenges she faces, Katrina works incredibly hard and takes great pride in her job at O’Reilly Auto Parts. Her dedication and reliability have not gone unnoticed—she has been offered a promotion that would significantly increase her income and support her growing family. However, the opportunity is contingent on one critical factor: having access to reliable transportation.
Lindsay is a 42-year-old single mother of a child with autism spectrum disorder. Last year, due to a gas leak, Lindsay and her son lost their home and have since been working hard to rebuild their lives. The unexpected emergency relocation placed a heavy financial burden on Lindsay, making it difficult for her to keep up with expenses. As a result, her vehicle was repossessed.
Without reliable transportation, Lindsay struggles to get her son to the essential therapies and appointments he needs. Securing a dependable vehicle will be a crucial step in helping Lindsay continue to stabilize their lives and ensure her son receives the consistent care and support necessary for his development.
Melissa and Jason are loving, hardworking parents to three wonderful children. For the past 15 years, their 2010 Nissan Sentra has been a reliable lifeline—helping them meet the everyday needs of work, school, and family life. Unfortunately, the vehicle recently stopped running, leaving the family without dependable transportation.
In an effort to keep life on track, they’ve been renting a car weekly so Jason can get to work and the children can attend school. While this short-term fix has helped, the mounting costs are quickly becoming unsustainable and are putting the family at serious financial risk.
Molly is an 82-year-old woman facing ongoing health challenges with incredible strength and resilience. Diagnosed with blood cancer in 2013, she has endured a long and difficult journey—including a period of homelessness. Thankfully, Molly has recently secured stable housing in West County and is working hard to rebuild her life and care for her health.
However, the absence of reliable transportation makes it difficult for her to attend essential medical appointments and significantly limits her independence and quality of life. Receiving a dependable vehicle will empower Molly to access the care she urgently needs and restore a sense of freedom and dignity in her daily life.
Raquel, a 41-year-old widow, and is the sole provider for her two daughters. Since overcoming a traumatic brain injury in 2016, she has faced ongoing health challenges while also navigating the health system to support her eldest daughter, who needs her support. Recently, the family’s 2011 Rav4 broke down for good, leaving them without reliable transportation. This loss has pushed Raquel into a financial crisis, as a significant portion of her income came from gig work.
Attaining reliable transportation will be a lifeline for Raquel and her daughters, allowing her to regain financial independence, maintain housing stability, and ensure her daughter receives the care she urgently needs.
Shelby is a courageous 31-year-old single mother to a bright 10-year-old son who lives with ADHD and Autism. Now two years clean and sober, Shelby is deeply committed to her recovery. She regularly speaks at hospitals and treatment centers, sharing her journey and offering hope to others facing similar struggles.
In addition to her advocacy, Shelby is a full-time student at Lytle’s Redwood Empire Beauty College, with plans to graduate in July. However, the Mazda 6 she purchased from a friend has proven unreliable and frequently breaks down. Without dependable transportation, Shelby risks falling behind in school and missing her son’s vital appointments and therapies.
Receiving a reliable vehicle will be a life-changing support, allowing Shelby to continue her education, maintain her recovery, and provide the care and stability her son needs to thrive.
Vanessa is a dedicated single mother and the sole provider for her two sons. In June 2023, she bravely left a 15-year abusive and toxic marriage, determined to create a safe, stable, and loving environment for her family. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to rebuild their lives. However, their 2012 Dodge Caravan is rapidly breaking down. With a 40-minute commute to work each day, reliable transportation is essential. A dependable vehicle will not only ease daily stress but also empower Vanessa to continue building the bright, secure future she and her sons truly deserve.
Tiffany is a 27-year-old single female, who recently escaped an incredibly toxic relationship. Unfortunately, Tiffany felt trapped in this relationship since she was living with her ex and relying on him for transportation to and from work. Tiffany was able to secure a new and safe living situation, and with reliable transportation she will continue to progress forward on her journey towards independence and healing