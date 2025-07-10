Registration Filling for July 22 CREF Golf Fundraiser

PPG and the PPG Foundation have awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to 43 students since 2021 and supported instructor development, including sponsorship of CREF’s 2024 Instructor Conference in Chicago. These initiatives help remove financial barriers and address the skills gap in collision repair.

“Our investments focus on enabling students and educators to succeed,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “We’re building a stronger and more sustainable workforce through scholarships, training and volunteerism.”