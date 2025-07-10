Registration Filling for July 22 CREF Golf Fundraiser

As part of this commitment, PPG has renewed its title sponsorship of the CREF’s annual golf fundraiser for another five years. PPG’s Automotive Refinish business has co-hosted the event since 2009, helping raise more than $1 million to benefit high school and college collision repair programs. The 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser will be held on July 22 at Philmont Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. Click here for more information or to register.
“PPG and CREF are committed to raising awareness and support for developing the next generation of collision repair technicians,” said Chris Dewes, PPG regional sales manager, Automotive Refinish and CREF board member. “Together, we’re helping secure the industry’s future by investing in tomorrow’s talent.”
PPG and the PPG Foundation have awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to 43 students since 2021 and supported instructor development, including sponsorship of CREF’s 2024 Instructor Conference in Chicago. These initiatives help remove financial barriers and address the skills gap in collision repair.
“Our investments focus on enabling students and educators to succeed,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “We’re building a stronger and more sustainable workforce through scholarships, training and volunteerism.”
PPG employees volunteer at CREF career fairs and events, sharing industry insights and career opportunities with students.
In 2024, PPG and the PPG Foundation globally provided more than $18 million in funding to over 400 organizations.
Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s efforts to assist high school and college collision repair training programs can contact CREF to learn about the many ways to get involved. Monetary donations can be made online.