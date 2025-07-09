ProColor Collision Welcomes First Colorado Shop

ProColor Collision Commerce City is the first independently owned and operated ProColor Collision repair facility in Colorado. Located at 8531 Rosemary Street, ProColor Collision Commerce City is operated by veteran automotive entrepreneur and 41-year Denver-area resident Lynn Washington.

With more than 10 years of experience in the auto industry, including eight years owning NOVUS Glass auto glass service locations in Denver and Colorado Springs, Washington is focused on further contributing to the community by offering a one-stop shop for collision repair needs.

“From when I purchased my first NOVUS Glass franchise location from Fix Network in 2016, I’ve taken advantage of the support and resources provided by the franchise so my teams and I can focus on supporting our customers and the communities we serve,” Washington said. “We believe in the power of service and building meaningful relationships. Our team at ProColor Collision and each of our NOVUS Glass teams focuses on ensuring that we exceed expectations and build a loyal customer base.”