ProColor Collision Welcomes First Colorado Shop

ProColor Collision Commerce City is the first independently owned and operated ProColor Collision repair facility in Colorado. Located at 8531 Rosemary Street, ProColor Collision Commerce City is operated by veteran automotive entrepreneur and 41-year Denver-area resident Lynn Washington.
With more than 10 years of experience in the auto industry, including eight years owning NOVUS Glass auto glass service locations in Denver and Colorado Springs, Washington is focused on further contributing to the community by offering a one-stop shop for collision repair needs.
“From when I purchased my first NOVUS Glass franchise location from Fix Network in 2016, I’ve taken advantage of the support and resources provided by the franchise so my teams and I can focus on supporting our customers and the communities we serve,” Washington said. “We believe in the power of service and building meaningful relationships. Our team at ProColor Collision and each of our NOVUS Glass teams focuses on ensuring that we exceed expectations and build a loyal customer base.”
ProColor Collision Commerce City is I-CAR Gold certified and provides auto body painting, bodywork, frame alignments, tire alignments, ADAS calibrations, vehicle wraps, and glass repair, and replacement.
“Lynn’s commitment to constant improvement and dedication to meeting his customers’ needs is truly impressive,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA. “As a long-time NOVUS Glass franchisee, Lynn has consistently demonstrated his ability to achieve outstanding results. We are excited to have him join our growing network of ProColor Collision locations, and I’m confident that his proven success will translate into positive outcomes for his customers, his business partners, and his business alike.”
For more information about ProColor Collision Commerce City, visit their website here.