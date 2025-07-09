Join the AACF's Annual Golf Tournament to Help Families in Need

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation’s annual Bob Schoeberl Memorial Golf Tournament will be on November 3rd in Las Vegas prior to Industry Week. The can’t-miss event blends world-class golf, industry networking, and raises critical funds for aftermarket families facing financial hardship due to illness, accident, or life-altering crisis.

The tournament honors the late Bob Schoeberl, a passionate supporter of the AACF and a longtime industry leader. Each year, his legacy lives on through this unforgettable day of competition, camaraderie, and compassion.

“This tournament is more than just a day on the course,” said Jeff Helfrich, committee chair of the event. “It’s about showing up for the people in our industry when they need us most. The impact of this event echoes far beyond the green and we’re inviting everyone in the aftermarket to be part of that impact.”