Fix Auto USA Celebrates Two New Facilities in Riverside, California

Fix Auto USA celebrated the grand openings of Fix Auto Jurupa Valley and Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside, both owned by Brian Brandler, located in Riverside, CA.

Brandler first joined the network in 2024 and has excelled from here. The opening of the two locations in Riverside, with Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside officially opening in September of 2024 and Fix Auto Jurupa Valley opening a few months later, has signified Brian’s continued dedication to serving those in his area. Both locations also show Brian’s continued commitment to growth as he opened both locations as the principal owner.

“My time with the Fix Auto USA brand has been incredible,” Brandler said.“My team and I are incredibly fortunate for the support we have received. I couldn’t be more excited to expand my business with this brand and open new locations in the Riverside community to serve more customers.”

Fix Auto Jurupa Valley measures approximately 9,500 square feet and Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside comes in at 13,000 square feet. Both locations are equipped with new state-of-the-art equipment, and Fix Auto Magnolia Riverside has new renovatations. The teams currently consist of 9 and 12 members respectively, with plans to grow with the volume of the shops.