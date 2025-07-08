Porsche Cayenne Electric: Testing and Performance

Worldwide testing of the new, all-electric Porsche Cayenne is in full swing. As part of the fine-tuning of its second all-electric SUV, Porsche sent a near-production prototype on a record-gathering mission, providing a glimpse of its high levels of usability.

The all-electric version of the Porsche Cayenne combines performance, everyday usability, long-distance comfort, and offroad-suitability, according to a news release. Porsche shared their first look of the new vehicle as part of a film production in England.

Active Suspension Optimizes Stability and Precision for New Record

Porsche demonstrated the high-performance potential of its upcoming all-electric SUV at the historic Shelsley Walsh hill climb, which has been running since 1905 and is one of the oldest motorsport events in the world. A near-production prototype took part in a filming project while mingling with entrants competing in the British Hillclimb Championship.

Gabriela Jílková, simulator and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, drove the camouflaged Cayenne Electric up the asphalt hill, which has a steep gradient of up to 16.7% and totals 1,000 yards in length. On her first attempt, Jílková beat the previous record time for a Sport Utility Vehicle by more than four seconds.

“The course is challenging and does not forgive mistakes,” she said. “There are no run-off zones and little room for correction. But the active suspension gives the new Cayenne enormous precision. I felt completely confident at all times.”

The Cayenne Electric comes with Porsche Active Ride. The active chassis always keeps the body level, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration, and aims to offer an ideal connection to the road through a balanced distribution of wheel loads.

“Porsche Active Ride significantly expands the range between driving dynamics and ride comfort in the new Cayenne,” said Michael Schätzle, vice president of the Product Line Cayenne.

Schätzle said the final tuning of the Cayenne Electric is still in full swing ahead of its market launch, but the drive power and equipment are at production level.

Towing Capacity on par with Combustion-Engined Vehicles

British TV presenter Richard Hammond used the camouflaged prototype as part of a film shoot to transport a classic car more than 100 years old and weighing more than two tons from his workshop in Hereford to his garage. Although the total weight with the trailer came to around three tons, the Cayenne Electric mastered the task effortlessly.