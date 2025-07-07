Collision Repair Teacher Jeff Wilson Dies in Texas Flood

Longtime collision repair professional and Humble Independent School Teacher Jeff Wilson was killed during the devastating floods that hit Kerr County in Texas over the weekend. His wife Amber and 12-year-old son Shiloh are still missing. So far, more than 100 people have died, and more than 40 are still missing.

Wilson was a beloved member of the community and taught at Humble High School and Kingwood Park High School for more than 30 years. KPRC 2, Houston’s NBC news affiliate, reported that hundreds in the Kingwood community gathered to hold a vigil honoring Wilson’s legacy and life on Sunday, July 6. Friends of Wilson told the news station that Wilson and his family had been staying at a RV park in Kerr County to attend a youth rodeo.

“I was beyond heartbroken over the news of Jeff’s passing. My thoughts are with his family, as they continue to search for his wife and son, and all those impacted by the devastating flooding in Texas,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “I had the honor of calling Jeff an industry colleague and friend for over 10 years, and he was incredibly passionate about working with his collision students. Jeff was always more than happy to volunteer with CREF whenever needed, present at industry events, and he was always working to better his collision program education for his students. I will always remember Jeff as someone who went out of his way to help others, and he will be truly missed.”