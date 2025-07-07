Classic Collision Opens Cincinnati Facility

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, celebrated the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The expansion underscores Classic Collision’s commitment to providing quality service and using the latest technology in the collision repair industry. The MSO focuses on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation when designing its new facilities.

These locations feature advanced diagnostic equipment, eco-friendly practices, and a team of certified technicians devoted to restoring vehicles to like-new condition. The growth in Ohio ensures that more customers can now enjoy the Classic Easy Experience — a standard of superior quality, convenience, and personalized care.