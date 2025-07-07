Classic Collision Opens Cincinnati Facility

The new facility features advanced diagnostic equipment, eco-friendly practices, and a team of certified technicians.
Related To: 
July 7, 2025
Classic Collision
6866ea8645831c1890a3dd46 Classiccollisionlogovector

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, celebrated the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. 

The expansion underscores Classic Collision’s commitment to providing quality service and using the latest technology in the collision repair industry. The MSO focuses on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation when designing its new facilities. 

These locations feature advanced diagnostic equipment, eco-friendly practices, and a team of certified technicians devoted to restoring vehicles to like-new condition. The growth in Ohio ensures that more customers can now enjoy the Classic Easy Experience — a standard of superior quality, convenience, and personalized care.

About the Author

FenderBender Staff Reporters

The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly four decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Related

QuickChat: Scaling Collision Repair Operations
How Remote Diagnostics Help Collision Shops Cut Cycle Time
A Process-Driven Approach to Collision Repair
Sponsored
The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here
Sponsored