Music City Collision Conference Opens Registration

The inaugural conference brings industry experts and vendors to Nashville, Tennessee, for two days of collision repair education and networking.
July 7, 2025
TCRA
The Tennessee Collision Repairers Association opened registration for the inaugural Music City Collision Conference. The event is from September 26-27, at the Southwest Conference Center in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Attendees can explore the trade show floor with vendors from across the country and learn about hot topics and issues in the industry during educational sessions led by respected industry leaders. 

“The conference is an excellent opportunity for collision repairers and vendors to attend cutting-edge training, live demonstrations, and network with peers and industry influencers,” said Josh Kent, executive director of TCRA. “Whether you're running a shop, managing a team or supplying the industry, this is the conference you don’t want to miss.” 

The event will kick off with the Tee Up for Techs Fundraiser on Wednesday, September 25, at Topgolf in Nashville. All conference attendees and community partners are invited to get involved. 

“This golf event is not only a fun networking opportunity,” said Kent. “It’s a chance to support the future of the collision repair industry and to kick off our show.”  

Kent said that all proceeds from the fundraiser (after expenses) will be allocated to help students and instructors in Tennessee attend Skills USA Nationals. The proceeds will also provide advanced training for instructors to elevate their skills and improve their collision repair programs. 

“The Music City Collision Conference is about raising the bar for shop owners, technicians, and managers across the region,” said Steve Fishe, TCRA president and owner of Plan B Autobody. “It’s time for our state to have a platform that brings the best of the industry directly to our local businesses.”

