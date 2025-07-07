Two Weeks Left to Register for ASE Instructor Training Conference

The event brings high school and college instructors from auto, truck, and collision repair programs across the U.S. for technical training.
July 7, 2025
ASE
Time is running out to register for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference. The premier national training event, presented by the ASE Education Foundation, will be held July 21-24 in St. Louis. 

The ASE Instructor Training Conference is the largest of its kind, hosting hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck, and collision repair programs nationwide. It offers more than 20 hours of technical update training with separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck, and collision repair instructors.  

This year’s event features a keynote address by ASE President and CEO Dave Johnson, a sponsor expo, and a special networking event at the world-famous Anheuser-Busch Brewery sponsored by WyoTech. 

Hotel rooms are filling up, and instructors whose funds are not available until July should register now and select “pay later” at checkout. Those needing to submit a written request can use a sample justification letter located on the ASE Education Foundation website here

To learn more and register for the 15th annual ASE Instructor Training Conference, click here

