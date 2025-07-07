WMABA Meeting Hosts Damage Appraisal Workshop July 16

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association meeting features a special Damage Appraisal Documentation Workshop on July 16.

John Shoemaker, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish North America and WMABA Board of Directors member, leads the workshop from 2-5 p.m. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 10571 Telegraph Rd. Suite 200, Glen Allen, Virginia. He will cover step-by-step documentation tips to gain maximum reimbursement on scanning, associated/related damage, measuring and structure repair time, adhesives and corrosion protection, mechanical repairs, tire documentation requirements, and refinish operations.

He will show attendees how to use estimate lines, line notes and photos to effectively document their repair process using resources such as database P-Pages, OEM position papers/repair procedures, recognized SOPs from 3M, information from DEG inquiries and missed operations identified in the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning and other resources.