WMABA Meeting Hosts Damage Appraisal Workshop July 16

WMABA members will gather in Glen Allen, Virginia, for a workshop, membership dinner, and learning session with Enterprise ARMS experts.
July 7, 2025
The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association meeting features a special Damage Appraisal Documentation Workshop on July 16.

John Shoemaker, business development manager at BASF Automotive Refinish North America and WMABA Board of Directors member, leads the workshop from 2-5 p.m. at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 10571 Telegraph Rd. Suite 200, Glen Allen, Virginia. He will cover step-by-step documentation tips to gain maximum reimbursement on scanning, associated/related damage, measuring and structure repair time, adhesives and corrosion protection, mechanical repairs, tire documentation requirements, and refinish operations.

 He will show attendees how to use estimate lines, line notes and photos to effectively document their repair process using resources such as database P-Pages, OEM position papers/repair procedures, recognized SOPs from 3M, information from DEG inquiries and missed operations identified in the SCRS Guide to Complete Repair Planning and other resources.

John Shoemaker will lead a special Damage Appraisal Documentation Workshop on July 16
The membership dinner meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. WMABA Membership meetings are a great way to learn and network with local market colleagues. Following the dinner, Enterprise ARMS experts will lead a leaning session about how to manage updates, use comparative market data, and address cycle times. Reporting opportunities can inform decisions about managing the repair process and insurance communications. Attendees can ask questions and get the answers they need to improve their operations.

The workshop costs $50 for members and $100 for guests. The dinner is free for members and $50 for guests. For more information or to register, click here.

