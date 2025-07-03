Testing Shows How a 'Hearing Car' Can Enhance Self-Driving Capabilities

Cameras, lidar, and radar have been around a long time to detect other vehicles, road signs, and painted lines as part of ADAS features, including automated driving. But the ability to detect outside noises, such as pedestrians or an emergency vehicle's siren, had been absent. That may change.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology - Oldenburg Branch for Hearing, Speech, and Audio Technology is researching the integration of acoustic sensor technology in the KI4BoardNet project with The Hearing Car. The team equipped research vehicles with new microphones and specially developed measurement technology to help automated cars recognize external noises.

A test was conducted in Sweden with project partner Cariad SE, the Volkswagen Group's automotive software company, to determine how the new measurement technology performs in terms of reliability and usability. The researchers wanted to find out how the microphones perform under different weather conditions and degrees of contamination. Initial analyses of data from road tests under various conditions – snow and ice, heat, and wet weather – show positive results.