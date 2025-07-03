CIC Philadelphia Hotel Block Closes Soon

Time is running out to secure the special hotel rate for the July 23 Collision Industry Conference in Philadelphia.
The conference features a “Total Loss” theme that is woven throughout nearly all planned presentations. Presentation topics include related processes, procedures, inter-segment relations, decision-making aspects and notifications, and customer data and state laws.
The event is at the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A reception in the evening starts at 6:30 p.m.
Related meetings include:
- Monday, July 21: Collision Industry Foundation Board of Trustees Meeting
- Tuesday, July 22: CREF 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser 11 a.m., Society of Collision Repair Specialists Open Board Meeting 2-5 p.m.
- Thursday, July 24: SCRS Affiliates Associations Meeting 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OEM Collision Repair Roundtable 8 a.m. Both meetings are invite only.
For more information about the schedule, events, registration, and hotel rates, visit the CIC website here. Pre-registration closes July 16.
Subscribe to our Newsletters