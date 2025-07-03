CIC Philadelphia Hotel Block Closes Soon

It’s the last chance to secure the special hotel rate for the next Collision Industry Conference at the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square on July 23.
July 3, 2025
Time is running out to secure the special hotel rate for the July 23 Collision Industry Conference in Philadelphia. 

The conference features a “Total Loss” theme that is woven throughout nearly all planned presentations. Presentation topics include related processes, procedures, inter-segment relations, decision-making aspects and notifications, and customer data and state laws.

The event is at the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A reception in the evening starts at 6:30 p.m.

Related meetings include:  

  • Monday, July 21: Collision Industry Foundation Board of Trustees Meeting  
  • Tuesday, July 22: CREF 23rd Annual Golf Fundraiser 11 a.m., Society of Collision Repair Specialists Open Board Meeting 2-5 p.m.  
  • Thursday, July 24: SCRS Affiliates Associations Meeting 8 a.m.-5 p.m., OEM Collision Repair Roundtable 8 a.m. Both meetings are invite only.  

For more information about the schedule, events, registration, and hotel rates, visit the CIC website here. Pre-registration closes July 16.

