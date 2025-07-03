The ASA Supports Tax Benefits for Auto Shops in ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’

The Automotive Service Association said in a news release that it supports tax provisions that it believes will benefit independent auto repair shops and members of the ASA in the U.S. Senate version of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that passed on July 1.

Since 2017, businesses registered as sole proprietorships, S corporations, or partnerships could deduct 20% of qualified income for tax purposes. The deduction, known as the Section 199A deduction, will expire at the end of 2025 without congressional action. The ASA said that the House’s version of the bill would make the deduction permanent and increase it to 23%. The Senate’s version would also make it permanent but keep it at 20%.

Many repair shops need to invest in new equipment, tools, and machinery to adapt to new vehicle technologies. The ASA said the bill would allow businesses to deduct 100% of investments in certain machinery and equipment for the tax year of the expenditure, thereby avoiding depreciation. However, the Senate’s version would make this depreciation provision permanent, while the House’s version would make this provision expire at the end of 2029.