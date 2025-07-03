Autel U.S. Creates Scholarships for Automotive Repair Students

Autel created five Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships for students pursuing an automotive repair education, including collision repair, according to a news release.

Each scholarship is $5,000 and is part of Autel Cares, the company's new philanthropic initiative, which supports local and national humanitarian causes and promotes automotive repair education.

Autel Cares is a multifaceted approach to giving back to the community and industry in New York, where Autel headquarters are located, and throughout the country with donations to worthy philanthropic causes, the creation of the annual Autel Awarding Excellence scholarship program, and the development of the Autel Inspires program. This program provides free or discounted cost tools and software to the many worthy, but severely underfunded primary and secondary automotive education programs and schools throughout North America.

“The launch of the Autel Cares initiative marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Autel CEO Chloe Hung. “This program demonstrates our commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the next generation of automotive professionals through scholarships and support for underfunded educational programs. We believe in investing in the people who helped make Autel U.S. a success.”

Autel Awarding Excellence Scholarships are available to students who graduated high school in 2025 and are pursuing an automotive repair program including general automotive repair, collision repair, tire and wheel, glass, automotive locksmith, and ADAS calibration. Applications require an essay of 500 to 600 words or a video of two to three minutes explaining why you would like to work in automotive repair and what qualities you believe a successful automotive repair technician should possess.

The application deadline is Oct. 5, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 5. To apply, click here.