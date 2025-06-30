    Copart and URG Continue CIF Support

    June 30, 2025
    Copart and URG support the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program for a third and fifth consecutive year, respectively.
    Copart and URG continued their support for the Collision Industry Foundation Annual Donor Program for another year. 

    Copart committed to the highest tier, “First Responder,” for a third consecutive year. URG committed to the second highest tier, “Urgent Care,” for a fifth consecutive year. 

    Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program brings needed recurring resources to the CIF, so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry are affected by catastrophic events such as accidents, flooding, hurricanes, tornados, or wildfires.  

    For more than two decades, the CIF assisted hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after a disaster thanks to the generous support of corporations and individuals. The CIF is grateful for Enterprise and TASO Cuto Color’s support. Their contributions will enable CIF to continue its work for disaster relief assistance to Collision Repair Professionals.

    CIF
    The program has five tiers of support:  

    • First Responder: Donations greater than $10,000  
    • Urgent Care: Donations between $5,000-$10,000  
    • Immediate Responder: Donation amount between $1,000-$4,999  
    • Primary Care: $500-$999  
    • First Aid: $50-$499  

    For more information about the tax-deductible donations for the program or to donate, click here.

