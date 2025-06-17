Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes 2026 Annual Calendar Contest Opens Submissions

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced in a news release it is accepting submissions for the 2026 Annual Calendar Contest, which features over-the-top builds finished exclusively in Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor or Valspar Refinish paint and products.

The contest is open to collision repair and restoration shops, as well as independent designers, pinstripers, and customizers across the country.

“The calendar provides a rare glimpse into the remarkable and high-end automotive paintwork being done across the automotive industry,” said Tony D’Acquisto, global vice president of Marketing for the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division. “From ground-up restorations to turbocharged race cars and muscle cars to minivans, it is a unique opportunity to capture and showcase the work of collision repair visionaries who have mastered the art of custom painting.”

Each month, the calendar features imaginative craftsmanship, vibrant colors, intricate designs, pearlescent finishes, artistic airbrushing, flames, fire, and more – all using environmentally sustainable, innovative, and cutting-edge products from Sherwin-Williams.

“Being featured in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes calendar is a tremendous honor,” said Javier “Shorty” Ponce, owner of Shorty’s Custom Paint. “Partnering with a brand that shares our passion for excellence elevates our work and connects us with a community that values craftsmanship. It’s not just about the paint – it’s about the pride in every project.”

Anyone with a passion for paint that shines through each project should submit their masterpiece now through September 12 at the linker below:

Winners of the 2026 Annual Calendar Contest will be announced in early October, and finalists will receive copies of the printed calendar in addition to being featured across Sherwin-Williams social media platforms. Official rules, entry terms, and use can be found here.