Estimating Tip – Mitchell – AC Refrigerant Capacities

    June 10, 2025
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway website.
    Mitchell Cloud Estimating users can locate AC refrigerant capacities located in the “Information” tab>>“AC Refrigerant Capacities.”

    The estimating databases are intended for use as a guide only. The auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose, and identify the methodology and cost of the vehicle damage repair.  

    The DEG is created and funded by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers and Society of Collision Repair Specialists, whose primary goal is to improve the quality, accuracy, and standardization of collision repair estimates. 

    View this tip and others on the DEG website by clicking here. For more information about SCRS or to become a member, visit its website.

