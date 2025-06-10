New Contests and Scholarships from TechForce Foundation

The TechForce Foundation is kicking off June with a whole new lineup of contests built to spotlight your skills, your hustle, and your story. Whether you're turning wrenches in class, clocking in after school, or grinding on the job, there's something for you.

Contests offer real prizes, real industry recognition, and chances to show what makes you stand out. Check out what's live in the network now and don’t sleep on it. These contests move fast.

Student, Technician, and Instructor Contests

New Ford Tech: Leaderboard Challenge

For: Students

How to win: Be one of the top 3 on the leaderboard from June 3 to July 31

Bonus: Watch the Ford ASSET video and earn 800 extra points

Prizes: $600, $400, and $200 Ford Rotunda gift certificates

AutoZone: Trusted Techs

For: All Techs

Prompt: Share a moment when you helped someone and what it taught you about being a trustworthy tech

Prizes: $800 grand prize, seven $500 winners ($4,300 total)

Hertz: Instructor EV Challenge

For: High school and post-secondary instructors

Prompt: Show how your program teaches EV with real hands-on training

Prizes: Five $3,000 tool vouchers

“We’re Technicians…” Video Contest

For: Students and Working Techs

Prompt: Submit a short video finishing the sentence “We’re technicians… of course we know [insert truth]”

Example: “We’re technicians… of course we know a quick job means cancel your plans”

Prize: $250 gift card, voted by the network

Ford Auto Tech Scholarships

Ford Philanthropy and Ford Dealers are driving the future forward by awarding $5,000 tuition scholarships to students pursuing careers in auto, diesel, or auto/diesel technology.

The need-based scholarship goes directly toward a student’s school tuition account and can be used for tuition, tools, living expenses, and transportation, helping to remove barriers and get students on the road to success.

For more information about contests, scholarships, and the TechForce Foundation, visit its website here.