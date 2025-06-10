New Contests and Scholarships from TechForce Foundation
The TechForce Foundation is kicking off June with a whole new lineup of contests built to spotlight your skills, your hustle, and your story. Whether you're turning wrenches in class, clocking in after school, or grinding on the job, there's something for you.
Contests offer real prizes, real industry recognition, and chances to show what makes you stand out. Check out what's live in the network now and don’t sleep on it. These contests move fast.
Student, Technician, and Instructor Contests
New Ford Tech: Leaderboard Challenge
For: Students
How to win: Be one of the top 3 on the leaderboard from June 3 to July 31
Bonus: Watch the Ford ASSET video and earn 800 extra points
Prizes: $600, $400, and $200 Ford Rotunda gift certificates
AutoZone: Trusted Techs
For: All Techs
Prompt: Share a moment when you helped someone and what it taught you about being a trustworthy tech
Prizes: $800 grand prize, seven $500 winners ($4,300 total)
Hertz: Instructor EV Challenge
For: High school and post-secondary instructors
Prompt: Show how your program teaches EV with real hands-on training
Prizes: Five $3,000 tool vouchers
“We’re Technicians…” Video Contest
For: Students and Working Techs
Prompt: Submit a short video finishing the sentence “We’re technicians… of course we know [insert truth]”
Example: “We’re technicians… of course we know a quick job means cancel your plans”
Prize: $250 gift card, voted by the network
Ford Auto Tech Scholarships
Ford Philanthropy and Ford Dealers are driving the future forward by awarding $5,000 tuition scholarships to students pursuing careers in auto, diesel, or auto/diesel technology.
The need-based scholarship goes directly toward a student’s school tuition account and can be used for tuition, tools, living expenses, and transportation, helping to remove barriers and get students on the road to success.
For more information about contests, scholarships, and the TechForce Foundation, visit its website here.