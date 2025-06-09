Tom Marx Receives 2025 ACC IMPACT Award

The Automotive Communications Council named Tom Marx as the recipient of the 2025 ACC IMPACT Award. The ACC’s highest honor celebrates innovation, leadership, and lasting contribution in automotive communications.

With more than 30 years of strategic marketing expertise, Marx has made a profound impact across industries from automotive and heavy-duty parts to motorsports and tech. He is known for his business acumen, mentorship, and deep industry involvement. A former Porsche service center owner and race car driver, Tom brings rare hands-on experience to every client engagement.

As a past president of ACC and an active member of leading industry organizations including Specialty Equipment Market Association, AAIA, and AASA, Marx embodies the spirit of the IMPACT Award:

Innovative thinker

Inspirational leader

Tireless advocate for industry growth

The award was presented at the 2025 ACC Headwaters Conference in Minneapolis.

The ACC IMPACT Award, an acronym for innovation, mentorship, professionalism, achievement, commitment, and tenacity, celebrates those who have excelled in their professional endeavors and significantly contributed to the advancement of the automotive communications industry. The 2024 recipient was Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing at NTN Bearing Corporation.

For more information about the ACC and the IMPACT Award, please visit its website here.